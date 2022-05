CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

Officers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree. They said driver Eddrick D. Good, 44, of Port Gibson, died at the scene.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.