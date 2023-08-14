COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 40-year-old man was killed during a crash in Copiah County.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened on Sunday, August 13 just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 18 in Copiah County.

Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 40-year-old Christopher Walker, was traveling east on Highway 18 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Walker received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.