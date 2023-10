COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old man was killed during a crash in Copiah County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 on Highway 27.

According to troopers, a 2014 Infiniti QX60 was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Keith Beasley, Jr., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.