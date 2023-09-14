The man who was killed during a fiery crash in Madison has been identified. (WJTV)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was killed during a fiery crash in Madison has been identified.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland identified the man as Orlando Brown, 50, of Canton.

Breeland said Brown was identified after a DNA sample from a family member was compared to his DNA at the state crime lab.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 on August 17, 2023.

Madison police said they received a call about a gray passenger car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55. A few minutes later, Ridgeland police received a call about a gray passenger car crashing into the trees on the west side of the southbound lanes near the Madison Avenue exit.

Once emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Madison firefighters began rescue efforts and worked to extinguish the fire, however Brown died at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in this accident.