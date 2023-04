WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed, and others were injured in a head-on crash in Warren County on Saturday, April 15.

Vicksburg Daily News reported crews responded to the crash just after 5:00 p.m. on Halls Ferry Road about a quarter mile from Greenbriar Drive.

At the scene, crews discovered three people with injuries. A man had died after two vehicles crashed head-on.

According to the newspaper, AirCare was called for those with injuries.