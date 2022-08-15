Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Terry on Saturday, August 13.

Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy said the incident happened north of Interstate 55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Antonio Wade.

Ivy said investigators don’t have a description of the vehicle yet, but they’re working to pull surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call the Terry Police Department at (601)-878-5521 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS(8477).