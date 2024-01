HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said authorities are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Humphreys County.

The incident happened on U.S. 49 West near the Will Whittington Auxiliary Channel Bridge on Sunday, January 14.

According to MHP, a white F-250 hit a man and fled north on U.S. 49 West with damage to the front hood or bumper.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said authorities are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Humphreys County. (Courtesy: Humphreys Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run can contact MHP at *HP or 911.