KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police identified the man who was shot and killed on Thursday, July 20.

Police said the victim was 21-year-old Jamel Davis, of Kosciusko.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Adams County, according to Breezy News. Davis was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala for a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Police said 17-year-old Jarmarion Thompson, of Kosciusko, was charged with murder in connection to the shooting.