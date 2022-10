NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of 36-year-old George Gibson when his motorcycle collided with the truck.