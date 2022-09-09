HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man died from a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, September 9.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the victim, 42-year-old Michael James Stevens, was shot at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Merit Health Central where he later died.

According to Jones, 24-year-old Denario Nolan shot Stevens while inside a white 2017 Jeep Renegade. Nolan fled the scene.

Jones said an off-duty deputy, who works security at the apartment complex, located the vehicle on Glenn Street within 30 minutes of the shooting. He said Nolan tried to run away, but he was arrested. Deputies also recovered a stolen .9mm pistol that was believed to be used in the shooting.

The sheriff said there is no motive for the shooting at this time, but investigators believe the two men knew each other.

Nolan was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.