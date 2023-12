JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Wood Village Apartments.

Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers responded to the apartment complex around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 17.

Witnesses told police that there was a conflict between the unidentified victim, two women and another man. The victim died after being shot, according to Wade.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department.