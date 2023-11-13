JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Jackson.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Hair Street on Monday, November 13.

Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Quavious Banks was shot once in the back and died from his injuries.

According to investigators, there’s no person of interest or suspect at this time. There’s also no motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).