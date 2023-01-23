ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County.

MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis.

The Attala County coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Webster.

According to MBI, this is an open investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an email at MBITIPS@dps.Ms.gov.