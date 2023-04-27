JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Old Spanish Trail.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 55-year-old Steven Hackler. Police said he had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the unidentified suspects took Hackler’s vehicle, a black in color Nissan Frontier, when they left the location.

Police did not provide any additional information.