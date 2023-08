JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jackson.

The shooting happened on Segura Avenue on Tuesday, August 15.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim had no identification on him. His fingerprints will be submitted to the State Crime Lab in an attempt to identify him.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back from them.