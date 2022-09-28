JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tyshun Noel, was found by neighbors. He was taken to Merit Health Central where he died from his injuries.

Hearn said there are no suspects at this time. There is also no motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).