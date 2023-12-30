SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed during a hunting accident in Smith County, according to authorities.

On Friday, December 29, deputies said they received a call about the accident at 5:30 p.m. on Forestry Service Road 516.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had ben shot while hunting. The unidentified man died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.