VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed during a crash in Vicksburg this weekend.

Vicksburg Daily News said the crash happened on the Halls Ferry ramp to Interstate 20 west around midnight on Sunday, December 17.

According to officials, the victim, 34-year-old Eric Phillips, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Phillips died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.