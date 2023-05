JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man.

The incident happened on McDowell Road on Saturday, May 6.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said 32-year-old Harrison Williams died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department (JPD) for more information about the homicide, and we are waiting to hear back.