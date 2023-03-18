FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – An 87-year-old man died and two people were severely burned in a house fire in Fayette on Saturday, March 18.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said deputies were notified of a fire alarm activation around 5:51 a.m. at a home located at 76 Sycamore Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the home occupied and filled with smoke. They were able to rescue two of the three people inside.

JCSO officials said homeowner Joe Robinson, 87, died in the fire.

Alice Faye Jackson, 61, and James Stanley Carter Jr., 32, suffered severe burns. Jackson was taken to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Carter was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Their current conditions are unknown.

(Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.