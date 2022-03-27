MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in McComb on Sunday, March 27.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting happened at Presley Banquet & Event Center. The man who died was identified as 26-year-old Frankiyon Bates from Magnolia.

“It was a war zone down there. I’ve been in law enforcement for 13 years, and I’ve neve seen anything like it,” said Jones.

McComb Police Department Chief Detective Victoria Carter said the shooting happened early in the morning. A party was being held when it happened.

Carter said it’s unclear how many shooters were involved. No suspects have been identified. Investigators are still at the scene.