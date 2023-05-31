JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shootings, including one where a man died.

The first shooting happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, May 30. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Abdulhafeed Altareb, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Officer Sam Brown said a second victim was also shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses told officers that two men were seen fleeing the scene in small hatchback vehicle.

The second shooting happened on Highway 80 and J.R. Lynch Street on Wednesday, May 31.

Brown said a 25-year-old man was shot once while sitting in his car at the intersection. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.