JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and two others were shot near Farish St. Park after an altercation had reportedly occurred.

Jackson police said Clinton Newsome was found dead on Mill Street near a bus station. He had been shot twice. A second person had been shot in the abdomen at the intersection of Mill and Amite Streets. A third person was shot in the right arm at the intersection of Mill and Capitol streets.

A witness told police the shooting happened after the shooter and Newsome had a physical altercation at Farish Street Park. According to the witness, Newsome took crystal meth from the shooter. Police said the shooter began firing with a shotgun.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.