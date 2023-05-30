JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29 in the 1300 block of Woody Drive.

Officer Sam Brown said the male victim succumbed to his injuries. The female victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

According to witnesses, a white colored sedan drove by the scene and fired shots.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).