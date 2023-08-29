JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Gault Street on Tuesday, August 29.

Officer Sam Brown said Willie Morris, 38, was shot once and died at the scene. A 23-year-old woman was also shot once and taken to a hospital for surgery. Brown said the woman is listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between the woman and the male suspect. Brown said the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).