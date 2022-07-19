CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting that happened while the victims were sitting inside a car in Canton on Saturday, July 23.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Montavious Robinson, 18, and Bernita Thompson, 29, were sitting in a car outside of Canton Estates Apartments on Ricks Drive around 1:00 a.m. when two people came up to the car and began shooting.

Brown said Robinson was shot in the head and chest. He died at Merit Health Hospital. Thompson was shot in the head. She was later released from the hospital.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or motive at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).