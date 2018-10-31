Man knocked off of house, found in Reservoir Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities investigate accident at Rose's Bluff [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the Ross Barnett Reservoir Police, a man was knocked from the roof of a house at Roses Bluff and drowned in the reservoir.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Authorities say it appears the man was using a pressure washer on the roof when a railing broke and he fell.

Chief Perry Waggonner says they do not know if the victim hit the rocks below or drowned.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man pending notification of next of kin.