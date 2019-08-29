Man missing since 2018: MBI needs assistance

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently working a cold case involving a missing person and is asking for assistance.

Jonathan Paul Estes was last seen on June 2, 2018, in the Bogue Chitto, Lincoln County, MS where he lived.

Estes worked in construction, which occasionally took him out of state and has traveled extensively across the nation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Paul Estes, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-833-7811.