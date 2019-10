JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A man is traveling between Jackson and Biloxi to mow lawns for a breast cancer cure.





Rodney Smith Jr. is touring southern states, looking for anyone battling breast cancer or any survivor.

Hello MS. . If you know anyone who is currently battling Breast Cancer, a survivor of it or someone who has loss a love one to BC that would mow a strip of grass, sign my mower and share their story please let me know . Anywhere from Jackson to Biloxi pic.twitter.com/HNkoHSa4I7 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) October 2, 2019

Smith has made his way into Mississippi and is searching for survivors in the Jackson area.

