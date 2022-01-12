Man now charged with capital murder in death of Holmes County child

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man charged with felony child abuse in Holmes County has now been charged with capital murder.

Timothy Sandifer was arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old boy. An autopsy determined Jordan Hill died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities said the child was discovered under a blanket and covered in bruises on Thursday, January 6. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“I saw kids before deceased, but I’ve never saw one that had these kinds of bruises on his head, all over his face, all over his body, all over his side. I mean, it’s just ridiculous the way this person did this kid. This is what justice and jails are made for, and I’m going to leave it at that,” said Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

The toddler’s mother, Amanda Hill, was allegedly asleep at the time of the incident. The case is still under investigation.