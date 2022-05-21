JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a woman on Saturday, May 21.

Jackson police said Joshua Thomas and a woman were arguing when another woman stepped in. Thomas allegedly shot the 23-year-old woman who stepped in. She was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in her foot.

Thomas was out on bond at the time for a 2017 homicide, according to police.

Joshua Thomas, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Anyone with information about Thomas’ location can call Jackson police at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.