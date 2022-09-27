JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On January 29, 2014, Jackson police responded to a home on Voorhees Avenue. They found Liddell’s father, Tyrone Liddell, Sr., lying in the front yard. The body of his grandmother, Bertha Lee Liddell, was found inside the house.

According to Owens, Liddell Jr. gunned down both of his family members.

Owens said the disposition of this case was delayed for more than eight years as Liddell Jr. underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.

“This is beyond tragic for any family to endure,” stated Owens. “The victims’ family approved the plea offer and will be watching on the live stream as this long ordeal is finally brought to an end. I want the family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn these horrific losses.”