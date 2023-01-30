JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018.

Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and three-year-old son.

Police identified the suspect as Demario Snell, who was arrested in August 2019.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Snell was sentenced to 30 years in the custody in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 10 years suspended for the murder.

Snell will serve 20 years of his sentence day-for-day, without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 30 years for the unrelated drive-by-shooting.