HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) after he pled guilty to the murder of a 17-year-old in Jackson.

Charles D. Willis, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jockeyus Wright. Prosecutors said Willis and codefendant, Stefan Champion, shot Wright from the passenger side of a vehicle while Wright was walking on McDowell Road. Wright was shot in his neck and died moments later.

“Willis and his co-defendants gunned down the 17-year-old victim in cold blood,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens.

Willis was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the MDOC with 13 years suspended and five years of post-release supervision. He will serve his 27-year sentence without the possibility of parole or reduction.