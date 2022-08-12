HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a 22-year-old man pled guilty in connection to a shooting that happened outside the Westin Hotel in 2020.

According to Owens, Kemarshon Cassity pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Friday after a week-long trial.

Investigators said Cassity fired multiple shots at the victims, Tyrone Davis and Hywon Hackett, outside the hotel on S. Congress Street on March 20, 2020.

During the investigation, police said they discovered Cassity and another individual conspired to rob Davis of drugs and money, which sparked a series of retaliation shootings.

Cassity was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve.