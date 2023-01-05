CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton.

Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced that Tyler pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. He faces a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, Tyler was previously convicted on a burglary charge in 2015. He served seven years of a 20-year sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2023.