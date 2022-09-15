JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 24-year-old man pled guilty to multiple felony counts in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the M-Bar in 2020.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Javarius D. Stewart pled guilty to the second degree murder of Mantrell C. Shelby and four counts of aggravated assault. He also entered a guilty plea for the assault he committed on a Clinton police officer and possession of stolen property.

Stewart was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 30 to serve for the murder of Shelby. He was also sentenced to 15 years to serve on each count of aggravated assault and 10 years for attempting to run over a Clinton police officer.

The time will run concurrently.