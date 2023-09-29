NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty in connection to the August 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Jackson was initially charged with murder for the shooting death of Devoncia Hammett, 25. He accepted a plea deal to reduced charges of imperfect self-defense manslaughter.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021, near Hammett’s home on Country Club Drive in Natchez.

Authorities believe the couple got into a fight over the phone before the shooting happened.

Jackson is expected to be sentenced at a later time.