NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to kidnapping and attempted murder in connection to an incident involving a Natchez jogger in June 2021.

Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported Brandon Bamburg pled guilty on Monday, September 18. He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, September 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Adams County deputies said Bamburg abducted and attacked a Natchez woman, who was jogging in the Montebello neighborhood on June 4, 2021. The victim was able to get away from Bamburg and called 911 for help.

He was arrested on June 5, 2021, after Adams County Travis Patten found Bamburg sitting in his vehicle across from the Adams County Jail.