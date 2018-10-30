Man pleads guilty to medicaid fraud

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Steven Adkins of Madison will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to spending his mother’s money instead of paying her medical bills.

Adkins, 62, was sentenced Monday to 10 years on one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person by Madison County Circuit Court Judge William Chapman. An investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Adkins depleted his mother’s funds in excess of $30,000 between March and December 2017.

The AG’s Office investigation showed that instead of paying for his mother’s care, Adkins made numerous cash withdrawals from her account and spent that money on himself.



“As a son who has cared for his own parents, it is beyond angering that a person would selfishly abuse that trust and responsibility,” General Hood said.



Judge Chapman ran this sentence consecutive to an eight year sentence Adkins is already serving on an unrelated drug charge, totaling 18 years in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Katie Moulds and investigated by Joel Houston, both with the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.