JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland armed robbery.

According to Bramlett, 34-year-old Darrius D. Brown pled guilty to one count of armed robbery. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Authorities said Brown robbed the Olde Town Wine and Spirits location in Ridgeland on March 9, 2023. They said he demanded money from the register.

The store clerk was able to get a possible tag number and gave officers a description of the man’s clothing.

Ridgeland police said they contacted other local agencies for possible leads, and they discovered that Capitol police worked an armed robbery three hours earlier. They were searching for a man fitting the same description and wearing the same clothing.

Bramlett said Madison police ran a still shot from the Jackson area robbery through their facial recognition software to develop Brown as a possible suspect. He was located five days later in Houston, Texas, by U.S. Marshals.