HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has pled guilty in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a 12-year-old in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Otha Brown, 19, pled guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and drive-by shooting.

Jackson police said 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and 16-year-old Onterrio McDougles were shot as they walked along Ventura Drive on May 26, 2022. Adrian died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Onterrio survived with gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left arm.

Detectives said they identified Brown as the shooter by reviewing surveillance video from the cameras in the area of the shooting. Two others, Cartisha Cashion and Maurice Collins, were also arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

According to Jackson police, the motive for the shooting was retaliation.

Otha Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Cartisha Cashion (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Maurice Collins (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Owens said Brown was sentenced to 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 10 years suspended and 25 years to serve for second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 25 years for the drive-by shooting charge, and 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.

According to Owens, Brown will serve the entirety of his 25-year sentence for second-degree murder without the possibility of probation or parole.