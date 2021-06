SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused in the death of Simpson County Deputy James Blair in June 2020 pled not guilty on Thursday.

According to the district attorney, Joaquin Stevens Blackwell pled not guilty to capital murder while in court in Bay Springs. Blackwell will now undergo a mental evaluation.

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell

Deputy James Blair

A trial has been set for Tuesday, September 28, and Blackwell will be held without bond until his court appearance.