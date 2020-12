CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Canton Assistant Police Chief Terrance Ware, a man and woman and her unborn baby are dead after being shot in what appears to have been a home invasion in Canton. Ware said a toddler was also found shot in the face.

The toddler is currently in the hospital with unknown conditions.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as information becomes available.

