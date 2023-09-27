CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced after being tried in connection to a 2018 homicide that happened at a Claiborne County bar.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Willie Qualls was charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In early September, a jury found Qualls guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon, but they did not reach an unanimous verdict regarding the second-degree murder charge.

Due to Qualls being a habitual offender, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The fatal shooting happened on March 25, 2018, at Simps Bar in Claiborne County. Investigators said Qualls was involved in a fight with a woman outside the bar.

Qualls allegedly fired a shot into the air, and investigators said he was shot in the hip by Montral Johnson, who was charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities said Qualls was then assaulted by several men. During the incident, a gunshot from an unknown shooter hit Authur Newell, who died from his injuries.