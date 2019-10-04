Update: Man rescued from a canoe on the Mississippi River identified

Vicksburg, Miss (WJTV) – A call from the middle of the Mississippi River let 9-1-1 know someone was in trouble.

Quick thinking and technology, helped authorities coordinate with a cell phone company to find the person’s coordinates.

Authorities began patrolling the river and found a man near the old Le Tourneau boat company.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the man was in his late 60’s and emaciated. The canoe was filled with camping gear. Deputies believe he had been out on the river for some time.

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Ricky Harrison of Edora Arkansas.

12 News is told that authorities were able to figure out who the man is after finding a 2009 rabies dog tag they found with his camping gear.

They used the ID number off of the dog tag then contacted a vet in Lake Village Arkansas and was giving the man’s name and family info.

Authorities then contacted Harrison’s family. The family says he had gone kayaking in May and did not return.

The man is in the care of UMMC. His condition is unknown at this time.