In Greenville, a man is sentenced to 100 years in prison for robbing a U-Haul store and attempting to kill two women inside of it.

Corey Taylor, 32, robbed the store in 2015 with two others.

We’re told the men cut and stabbed the women, stole their cellphones and over 100 dollars in cash.

Taylor was also confirmed for possessing firearms while being a convicted felon.