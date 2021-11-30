Man sentenced for 2016 armed carjacking, aggravated assault in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 23-year-old man pled guilty to an armed carjacking and aggravated assault that happened in January 2016 in Jackson.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Martavious Powell to 30 years for armed carjacking in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with eight years suspended and 22 years to serve.

Wooten also sentenced Powell to 20 years for aggravated assault with five years suspended and 15 to serve. The sentence will be served concurrently.

Powell was also sentenced to five years of probation following his time served.