HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 30, a man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2016 homicide in Jackson.

Alex Lee Dixon, 31, admitted to killing Deswaund Bell on November 9, 2016.

Police said Dixon shot Bell multiple times at the Shell Gas Station on Terry Road after a fight. Bell died at a local hospital

Dixon was sentenced to serve 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).