JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced on Monday in connection to a 2016 kidnapping in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Marcus Baker, 39, pled guilty to kidnapping Robel Mylorie at the intersection of West Street and Mississippi Street in September 2016.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green sentenced Baker to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended and 20 years to serve.